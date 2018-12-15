Newcastle's Elias Sorensen reacts after earning first call-up

Elias Sorensen has been called up by Denmark's Under-21s – after hitting form for Newcastle United.

The striker has scored 17 goals for the club's Under-23s so far this season.

And Sorensen's form has been recognised by his country ahead of next month's two fixtures against Mexico.

The 19-year-old – who has trained with Rafa Benitez's senior squad this season – reacted to the call-up on Twitter.

Sorensen tweeted: "Proud moment to get picked for the Danish u-21 national team!"

Meanwhile, Sorensen, signed from HB Koge two years ago, was in the Under-23 side beaten 2-1 by Southampton last night.

Defender Jamie Sterry made his comeback from a groin operation in the game.

"He is a tough lad who has had to overcome injuries before, and we all hope that this is the first step in getting back to full fitness," said coach Ben Dawson.

Winger Callum Roberts was on target for Newcastle in the Premier League 2 game.