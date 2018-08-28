Newcastle’s Fabian Schar reveals what he thought of THAT penalty – and playing at St James’s Park

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar can’t wait to play at St James’s Park again – after making his Premier League debut at the stadium.

The defender, signed from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer, was handed a start against Chelsea on Saturday.

Schar conceded a disputed penalty in a 2-1 defeat for Rafa Benitez’s side.

“It’s a great feeling to play in front of the fans here,” said Schar, who went to the World Cup with Switzerland this summer. “But we wanted at least a point, so I’m disappointed about that.

“I found out I was playing for definite on the day of the game, but in training during the week you get an idea that you could play from the drills you do.”

Asked how St James’s Park compared to other stadiums he had played in, Schar added: “It’s one of the best stadiums I have played in. The fans are crazy, and I love to play here. I’m looking forward to the next home game.

“It’s cold in the North East, but I knew this, so I’ve settled in well.”

Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Schar was adjudged to have brought down Marcos Alonso in the box. However, replays showed that Schar had won the ball.

United substitute Joselu levelled, but Chelsea claimed all three points after DeAndre Yedlin put the ball into his own net.

And Schar felt that Newcastle had deserved a point.

“The first one was no penalty, and the second goal was really unlucky,” said the 26-year-old. “We deserved a point, but we were left with nothing.

“We stayed in the game, but then we conceded two unlucky goals and we are left with zero points from the game.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating.”

Benitez, without injured captain Jamaal Lascelles, had fielded a five-man defence.

It was a controversial tactical switch which saw United panned by some pundits for a negative approach, but Schar felt the team shape worked well and that players have to do what their manager asks.

“I have played this system before, and I know how to play in a three-man defence, a four-man defence or a five-man defence,” said Schar.

“We have to be focused, we have to train well and do what the manager asks.

“We practised this system all week, and we made a good job. We defended well, and they didn’t create many chances.

“The whole team fought well but we would have liked to have least claimed a point.”

Asked about his first experience of the physicality of the Premier League, he added: “I think it was a good game against one of the best teams in the Premier League. You can see the quality they have, with some of the best players in Europe.

“It was a great experience to play my first game in the Premier League against them. We did a good job, except the results.”

United’s next league game is against champions Manchester City on Saturday evening.

And the Swiss defender has warned fans it could be a similar approach and performance from the Magpies.

“It’s going to be another difficult game against a great team,” said Schar. “It could be more or less the same sort of game and approach.”