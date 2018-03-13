Newcastle's Freddie Woodman stars in penalty shootout win for Aberdeen

Freddie Woodman saved three penalties as Aberdeen reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper's loan club beat Kilmarnock 3-2 in a shootout after the two clubs drew 1-1 at Rugby Park.

Woodman, sent on loan to Aberdeen in January, saved penalties from Eamonn Brophy, Greg Taylor and Greg Kiltie in a quarter-final replay.

The club will face Motherwell in a semi-final at Hampden Park on April 14.

Croydon-born Woodman, 21, made his first-team debut for Newcastle in January's FA Cup win over Luton Town.

Speaking about his move to Aberdeen, Woodman said: “I’ve been trying to push to play for quite a long time, and I’m quite an impatient person.

“I want to play football matches, because that’s when I’m at my happiest. Hopefully, if I can do well here and go back to Newcastle, I’ll see what’s in store for me there.

“I’m always pushing myself and always pushing the management team to start and play games, because that’s when I’m happy.”

Woodman is under contract at United until the summer of 2020.