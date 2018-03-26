Newcastle's Islam Slimani could START for Algeria – after making rapid recovery

Islam Slimani could START for Algeria against Iran tomorrow night, according to a report.

The striker, signed on loan from Leicester City, is yet to play for Newcastle United, having had a thigh injury when he signed.

Slimani, however, still linked up with his Algeria team-mates last week.

The 29-year-old didn't play against Tanzania, but DZ Football claim that he has made a quicker-than-expected recovery while on international duty.

And it is claimed it is "possible" that Slimani will be named in Algeria's starting XI against Iran in Graz, Austria.

United manager Rafa Benitez said earlier this month that it would be a "risk" if Slimani played for his country.

Benitez hopes to have Slimani, signed in January's transfer window, available for Saturday's home game against Huddersfield Town.