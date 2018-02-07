Newcastle's Islam Slimani steps up his comeback bid ahead of Man United game

Islam Slimani's back in full training ahead of Manchester United's visit to St James's Park.

The Newcastle United striker, signed on loan from Leicester City on transfer deadline day, wasn't involved against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Slimani arrived on Tyneside with a minor thigh problem, and it had been feared that he would sit out at least two games.

However, the 29-year-old returned to full training today, according to Sky Sports.

And Slimani could make his debut against Jose Mourinho's side, who visit St James's Park on Sunday for a televised game.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez had given his squad Monday and Tuesday off.