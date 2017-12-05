Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles reveals how he helped ex-marine who had fallen out of his wheelchair

Jamaal Lascelles has told how he helped an ex-marine who had lost his legs after he fell out of his wheelchair.

A Facebook user revealed last week how Newcastle United's captain had spotted an amputee in difficulty outside a restaurant.

Lascelles, recovering from an ankle problem, took him into Japanese eatery Hanahana and bought him drinks before giving him his gloves and paying for a taxi to take him home.

The 24-year-old has also promised to arrange tickets for a Newcastle game.

Lascelles – who led Newcastle to the Championship title last season – was voted "New Hero of the Year 2017" by MOTDmag.com readers.

The defender won the award ahead of other nominees Mo Salah, Harry Winks, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Jesus.

Jamaal Lascelles features in the latest issue of Match of the Day magazine

And Lascelles has told the story of how he helped the former serviceman, who he believes lost his legs while serving in Afghanistan.

"The other day me and my girlfriend went to Hanahana for some food, and as I was pulling up there was a guy kind of falling out of his wheelchair," Lascelles told Match of the Day magazine.

"So, obviously, I went over and helped him and his wheelchair had broken – one of the wheels had snapped off – so I was trying to fix that.

"I was raining, it was freezing, it was about 8 o’clock at night.

Jamaal Lascelles

"I couldn’t fix it. I felt really bad, because he was with his girlfriend or wife. I think she was pregnant too. I felt really bad for him so I thought ‘OK, I’ll try and get him in my car and I’ll give him a lift home’.

"It was only in Gateshead, where he lived. I lifted him up, but I think he’d just had an operation. He didn’t have any legs. I tried to lift him, but it was too painful for him.

"My car’s quite high up, so I didn’t know what to do, so I said ‘come inside the restaurant’.

"I got him a few drinks, I was chatting to him and I rang him a taxi that could take people with wheelchairs. That came, I got him in there and said ‘I’ll get you a few tickets’.

"I gave him my gloves, gave him £20 for the taxi. I felt sorry for him. When it comes to things like that, I’ve got a proper soft spot. He’s battling on, he said he had to push himself 30 minutes back to his house.

"It just makes you wake up and think we’re in a really fortunate position as footballers. We get things handed to us. Obviously, we’ve had to work hard to get ourselves to this situation, but he went to work one day and his legs were blown off.

"It gets me annoyed about this ankle, I can’t train, but he’s wheeling himself around Newcastle with no legs. I added him on Facebook and we’ve exchanged a few messages. I’m going to give him a few tickets.

"I do have a soft spot for things like that and he was the nicest guy ever. I think he was about 27, he lost his legs when he was 24.

"He’s still happy. He’s still battling on. His partner had stuck with him as well, which I loved.

"It just makes you think about how fortunate we are as footballers. We don’t have anything to moan about at all."

