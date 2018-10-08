Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles snubbed by England as Gareth Southgate picks uncapped defender

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been snubbed by England – again.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk was yesterday called up to the England squad for the first time.

The 26-year-old – who signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium last week – has replaced James Tarkowski in Gareth Southgate's 25-man for the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Burnley defender Tarkowski has pulled out through injury, and Dunk today reported to St George's Park.

"Lewis Dunk has received his first England senior call-up," read a Football Association statement.

"The Brighton & Hove Albion defender replaces Burnley's James Tarkowski who has been forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad through injury.

"The 26-year-old will report to St. George's Park alongside the rest of the squad on Monday ahead of preparations for successive away fixtures against Croatia and Spain in the UEFA Nations League."

Dunk was once a target for Newcastle.

England manager Southgate has paid two visits to St James's Park this season.

Southgate was most recently at St James's Park for the 2-0 home defeat to Leicester City late last month.

Lascelles played for his country at Under-21 level – and has trained with the senior squad – but he has never had a call-up from Southgate.