Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles miss out on England World Cup places

Newcastle United duo Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey have missed out on the England's World Cup squad.

Gareth Southgate today confirmed the 23 players that would be jetting off to Russia in June, and neither Lascelles or Shelvey will form a part of his squad.

Neither player features on the Three Lions' standby list either, as Southgate named an additional five players who will form part of England's preparations for the tournament.

Both Newcastle players were considered outside bets for a call-up after impressive seasons at club level, but have been overlooked in a squad which contains very few surprises.

A call-up would have seen a first senior opportunity for Lascelles who has previously impressed at Under-21 level, while Shelvey could have added to his previous six caps.

England take on Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in the group stage of the competition, which kicks-off on June 14.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), John Stones (Manchester City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace), Jessie Lingard (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).