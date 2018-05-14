Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey reveals what fans have been asking him in the street

Jonjo Shelvey still hasn’t given up on his World Cup dream.

The midfielder hasn’t played for England since joining Newcastle United in January 2016.

I get people coming up to me in the street saying ‘have you heard anything?’? No, I haven’t. Jonjo Shelvey

And Shelvey has been overlooked by national team coach Gareth Southgate this season despite an impressive campaign for his club, which finished 10th in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old – who has six senior international caps – still hopes to get an 11th-hour call-up for the summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

“That would be my dream, to get called up and be in that 23 to go to Russia,” said Shelvey.

“I get people coming up to me in the street saying ‘have you heard anything?’? No, I haven’t. The only thing I can keep doing is keep progressing and playing the way I have been playing.

“The more and more people talk about it, the more and more that it might happen, it might not happen.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’ve been doing.

“I’ve ended the season well, and that was the main thing I needed to dol.”

Shelvey, however, knows the odds are against a late call from Southgate, having played no part in England’s qualifiction campaign.

“From Christmas onwards, my performances have been really good,” Shelvey told BBC Sport.

“What will be will be. If I don’t happen I’ll go away and get refreshed and ready for next season. If it does, then I’d love it.”

United manager Rafa Benitez believes Shelvey is “different” to any other England midfielder.

Benitez also praised the “behaviour” of Shelvey, who was dismissed twice this season.

“The way that Jonjo’s been playing, he’s the kind of midfielder, the kind of player, that is different to the midfielders that England have already,” said Benitez.

“His behaviour has been fantastic. In terms of quality, nobody has any doubt about his quality.”