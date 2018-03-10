Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey starts against Southampton after recovering from injury

Jonjo Shelvey has been handed a start against Southampton after recovering from injury.

Newcastle United take on Mauricio Pellegrino's side at St James's Park (3pm kick-off).

Shelvey suffered a knee injury against Bournemouth late last month, and Rafa Benitez feared that he would be out until the March 31 home game against Huddersfield Town.

However, the midfielder returned to training this week, and he has replaced Mikel Merino in Benitez's starting XI.

Otherwise, Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez come in for Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu, who drop down to the bench.

Benitez's team are 16th in the Premier League and a place above Southampton.

Mauricio Pellegrino

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy; Perez; Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Merino, Atsu, Murphy, Joselu.

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Carrillo. Subs: Forster, Long, Romeu, Boufal, Gabbiadini, Bednarek, Sims.