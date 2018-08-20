Newcastle's Kenedy escapes ban for kicking out at Cardiff's Victor Camarasa

Kenedy will NOT face retrospective action for kicking out at Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa.

Newcastle United feared that the winger would be banned for three games.

However, loanee Kenedy, ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea on Sunday, will not miss a fixture because of the kick in Saturday's goalless draw.

Referee Craig Pawson gave a free-kick for the incident at the time, and, as such, the Football Association cannot take retrospective action given that the challenge was dealt with by the match official.

Rafa Benitez spoke about the prospect of the ban for Kenedy after the game.

“It will not be good (if he’s banned), but it’s important that he stays focused,” said manager Benitez.

“It’s a time when we know everything has changed since last season. We have a lot of players who are the same players as last season, and we need to make sure we start playing at the same level we played at before towards the end of last season.

“We have new additions. We have increased the competition, and what we need to make sure is that every player is focused and ready to give everything for the team. They have to keep pushing every game.”

Asked if Kenedy listens to advice, Benitez said: “Yes, he listens to advice. This group of players, they’re quite good in the training sessions.

“They are keen to do and learn things. Sometimes they can do them, sometimes they cannot, but we have to keep working.”

Benitez added: “I think all of us will learn from this game.”

Warnock felt that Kenedy – who had a late penalty saved at the Cardiff City Stadium – should have been dismissed for the kick.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve,” said Warnock. “The lad Kenedy shouldn’t have been on the pitch. It was a straight red.”

Pawson pointed to the spot after Sean Morrison handled in the area in the 95th minute.

“Regarding the penalty, Morrison’s hand is outside the box and his body is inside. I thought it was poetic justice,” said Warnock.

Benitez said: “There were too many decisions I didn’t like during the game. Some went in our favour, some went against us.”