Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka: We’re NOT in a good situation now – and we need to fight

Martin Dubravka’s targeting three important points from Southampton’s visit to St James’s Park – before an unwelcome break.

Rafa Benitez’s side are 16th in the Premier League table – and just two points above the relegation zone – ahead of Saturday’s home game.

We will prepare for the next game, and of course it will be a long time before we play the next game. We need to stay focused, and of course we have to look at a positive way. Martin Dubravka

Newcastle then have a 21-day break before the March 31 fixture against Huddersfield Town.

Southampton are a point behind United, while Huddersfield are a point ahead of them in 15th place.

And Dubravka – who joined on loan from Sparta Prague in January’s transfer window – believes they could prove to be pivotal fixtures.

“These two games will be very important for us,” said the goalkeeper.

“We have to be very focused and we really hope we can take three points, especially (as it’s) at home.”

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by in-form Liverpool at the weekend, and Dubravka and his team-mates have been analysing what they did right – and wrong – at Anfield.

“We have time now to analyse the things we did well and what we did badly,” said Dubravka.

“We will prepare for the next game, and of course it will be a long time before we play the next game.

“We need to stay focused, and of course we have to look at a positive way.”

Of the Premier League’s bottom eight teams, only Southampton have a superior goal difference.

“We need to find positive things,” said Dubravka.

“Of course, we lost (against Liverpool), and we’re not happy. We will only be happy if we take points.

“We need to look to the future and fight for every point. We are not in a good situation now, and we need to fight for it.”

United frustrated Liverpool for 40 minutes before Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and found him in space. Sadio Mane netted a second goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side after the break.

“We have to say we played against a very good team with amazing offensive power,” said Dubravka.

“It was a tough game for us, and unfortunately we didn’t score goals so we couldn’t be successful.

Salah’s shot went through the legs of Dubravka, who only faced three shots.

“It was unlucky,” said the Slovakia international.

“It wasn’t the greatest shot, but it was close to me. Then we conceded a second one in the second half.

“The plan at half time was that we needed to open the game and be more active, but we conceded the goal.

“Actually, they didn’t have as many chances as you would probably have expected. They only had a few, but they scored their goals.”

United have had a win, a draw and a loss in Dubravka’s first three games between the posts.

“I’m very happy that I can be here and I will be happier when we take more points,” said Dubravka, who hopes to join Newcastle on a permanent basis in the summer.