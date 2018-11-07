Newcastle's Matt Ritchie 'asks to be left out' of squad

Matt Ritchie has asked to be excluded from future Scotland squads, according to Alex McLeish.

The Newcastle United winger turned down a request to be involved in the Nations League fixtures against Albania and Israel.

"I wanted Matt to come in, but he has asked to be left out at the moment," said Scotland head coach Alex McLeish.

Ritchie has had to withdraw from a number of squads due to injuries.

Asked why the 29-year-old had withdrawn, McLeish told BBC Sport: "It's not something for me to discuss. He had injury issues as well, and, again, there's management of his injuries.

"You don't know everyone's private life, so you have to respect that."

Ritchie has made 16 senior appearances, and scored three goals, for Scotland