Newcastle's Miguel Almiron facing suspension after Paraguay red card

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron is facing a one-game suspension after seeing red for Paraguay - but it won't affect the Magpies.

The January signing was sent-off just seven minutes after entering the fray as his homeland took on Mexico in an international friendly.

A tackle on Jose Juan Vazquez was deemed to be worthy of a red card as Almiron headed for an early shower in California.

It topped off an action-packed cameo for Almiron, who assisted a goal for Hernan Perez in a 4-2 defeat against a Mexico side managed by Tata Martino - who was the attacking midfielder's manager at Atlanta United.

Having been sent-off, FIFA guidelines suggest that Almiron will now have to serve a one-game suspension.

But this will not affect Newcastle United, with guidelines stating that suspensions incurred from friendly matches will transfer to the nation's next international friendly rather than any club matches.

The FIFA guidelines state: "Match suspensions in relation to an expulsion pronounced on a player outside of a competition (separate match[es]) or not served during the competition for which they were intended (elimination or the last match in the competition) are carried over as follows: friendly matches: carried over to the representative team’s next friendly match."

FIFA have been known to enforce club bans on players dismissed for violent conduct, but this is not expected to happen in the case of Almiron.