Newcastle's Mohamed Diame responds to calls for him to come out of international retirement

Mohamed Diame has responded to calls for him to come out of international retirement for the World Cup finals.

The Newcastle United midfielder has returned to form in recent weeks.

Diame netted his second goal of the season in yesterday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 30-year-old, signed from Hull City in the summer of 2016, won 36 caps for Senegal before retiring from international football in March last year to concentrate on his club career.

Speaking at the time, Diame said: "It’s been a big honour for me. I’m proud to have been an international player for Senegal, and to have made my family proud too.

"It’s been a big decision, and a tough one as well, because I really wanted to keep playing for my country. But I need to be honest and give the opportunity to other players who feel strong and are in better form than me."

Diame won't return to the international fold ahead of the summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

Asked if he would come out of international retirement amid calls in his country for more experience for the tournament, Diame said: "No, they know already that I took a lot of time to think about this decision.

"I had a lot of meetings and a lot of telephone calls with my chairman in Senegal and the manager. I took my decision already.

"I think the team is doing well. They did well to qualify. I wish them all the best. I'm going to follow them and hope they go far."