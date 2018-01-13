Newcastle's Mohamed Diame starts alongside Jonjo Shelvey against Swansea

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for this afternoon's game against Swansea City.

Newcastle United take on the Premier League's basement club at St James's Park (3pm kick-off).

Benitez has made four changes to the team which beat Luton Town 3-1 in last weekend's third-round FA Cup tie.

Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Mohamed Diame and Christian Atsu come into Benitez's starting XI.

Diame starts in midfield alongside Jonjo Shelvey, signed from Swansea in a £12million deal two years ago.

Benitez's side are 13th in the table after taking seven points from their last four games.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu; Perez, Gayle. Subs: Elliot, Haidara, Manquillo, Hayden, Merino, Murphy, Joselu.

SWANSEA CITY: Fabianski, Sung-Yueng, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Dyer, Carroll, Olsson, Clucas, Ayew, Bartley, McBurnie. Subs: Nordfeldt, Bony, Fer, Narsingh, Fernandez, Mesa, Roberts.