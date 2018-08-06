Newcastle's players escalate bonus dispute with club

Newcastle United's players have escalated their dispute with the club over a proposed bonus scheme.

The club's players, unhappy with the bonuses offered for the coming season, refused to speak to speak to the media after the friendlies against Augsburg and Braga.

And it was today revealed that United's squad had refused to pose for "walk-up shots" used by TV companies.

The club's first four games have been chosen for live broadcast by Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Sky Sports reported Keith Downie said on Twitter: "Newcastle United’s players have withdrawn cooperation with the media as part of a dispute with the club over bonuses for the upcoming season.

"The players refused to give their time for 'walk up' shots for TV companies at the training ground today."

Newcastle's players were involved in a similar dispute with the club a year ago.

The dispute was eventually resolved by a phone call between captain Jamaal Lascelles and owner Mike Ashley.