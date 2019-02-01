Newcastle's previous 9 most expensive signings rated as record breaker Miguel Almiron prepares to take Tyneside by storm

Newcastle United finally broke their transfer record after 14 years by signing Miguel Almiron on deadline day.

For a fee rising to £21million, Almiron jumps above a host of names in the Magpies’ most expensive deals. Here - we take a look at United’s previous nine most-expensive transfers and assess their time at the club with a Hit or Miss verdict. Let’s hope Almiron is more like an Alan Shearer rather than a Michael Owen…

1. Michael Owen - 16milllion (2005) Fans packed the Leazes End for Owens unveiling in 2005 but it was to be an ill-fated spell. Just 58 league appearances across four years - scoring 26 - the striker goes down as one of the club's biggest ever flops. Verdict: Miss. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Alan Shearer - 15million (1996) No-one needs to explain how big of an impact Sir Al had on his boyhood club. Ten years and 206 goals later, Shearer is the clubs all-time leading scorer and its hard to see that EVER being broken. Verdict: Hit, obviously. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Gini Wijnaldum - 14.5million (2015) Wijnaldum made a blistering start to his United career with 10 goals his first six months at the club but it soon fizzled out in the second half of the season. Newcastle were relegated and the Dutchman moved to Liverpool. Verdict: Hit - sort of. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic - 13million (2015) While his current form at Fulham suggests Newcastle were wrong to let Mitrovic go, as much as everyone wanted it, it never worked out for him on Tyneside. He earned just 33 starts in two-and-half-years. Verdict: Miss. Sorry Mitro. Getty Buy a Photo

View more