Newcastle's relegation rivals Cardiff City denied transfer extension

Cardiff City have been denied the opportunity to sign players after the transfer deadline passes.

The Bluebirds, who are currently battling to stay in the Premier League, had asked for special dispensation to sign players after the August 31 deadline.

Cardiff's request came in after plane carrying striker Emiliano Sala went missing on Monday.

Sala had only just joined Neil Warnock's side in a £15million deal from French side Nantes.

But the Premier League strugglers will not be allowed to sign players once the deadline passes - with Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo saying the request was 'not something the Premier League could consider.'

Cardiff also state that there are no plans to postpone their next scheduled Premier League game, which takes place at Arsenal on January 29.

There will be a 'moment of silent reflection' held at all Premier League games next week in honour of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.