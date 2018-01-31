Newcastle's Rolando Aarons 'in talks' with Championship club over loan move

Hull City are in talks to sign Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons, according to a report.

The Hull Daily Mail claim that manager Nigel Adkins is trying to persuade the winger to join the Championship club's relegation battle.

Untied manager Rafa Benitez told the Gazette last week that he was prepared to loan out Aarons, who has only made a handful of first-team appearances for the club this season.

“One that maybe now has more chance to leave is Rolando Aarons," said Benitez, who signed Kenedy from Chelsea on loan last week.

“I was talking with him and he was saying we were bringing in another player and maybe he could go. But we need to have the right team for him.

“We had one good option, but now we have to wait and then we are waiting for any other options.

“He’s a young player, and he has to play. Bringing in Kenedy, we have another body in a position where normally he would play.

“If he can get a good club, we’ll allow him to go."

Benitez yesterday revealed that "two or three" players were talking with clubs about outgoing moves.

Meanwhile, Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet is set to join Turkish side Sivasspor on loan.