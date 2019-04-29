Newcastle's St James's Park still ranks as one of Britain's 10 biggest football stadiums despite Tottenham Hotspur's huge new home
Tottenham have finally left their temporary Wembley home, moving into a brand-new £850 million all-seater state-of-the-art stadium, but St James's Park still ranks as one of the the biggest football stadiums in Britain in terms of attendance.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see where the 127-year-old mammoth stadium ranks amongst the top 10 biggest football arenas in Britain