Newcastle set for £20m bid for Galatasaray attacker Garry Rodrigues - reports

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Galatasary winger Garry Rodrigues.

The Magpies have long been credited with an interest in the attacker, who has seen his career take off in Turkey this season.

The Dutch-born Cape Verde player has scored nine goals this season and contributed 11 assists as Gala claimed the Super Lig title.

The 27-year-old cost Galatasaray just £3.5million in January 2017, having struggled to make an impact at the likes of Spanish side Elche and Greek outfit PAOK.

Reports in Turkey claim that Rafa Benitez is preparing to make a 23 million Euros bid (£20million) for the player as he looks to boost his attacking options.

However, it would seem a lot of money for a player unproven at the top level.