Newcastle set to battle Bayern Munich for striker, loanee linked with move away from Tyneside; Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal hit headlines

Newcastle United have been linked with former Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric.

The Leicester Mercury reports that Rafa Benitez has sent members of his recruitment team to check out the 26-year-old, who currently plies his trade at Hoffenheim.

Kramaric is part of the Croatia squad getting ready to jet off to the World Cup and has enjoyed an impressive season in front of goal.

His 16-goal-haul helped Hoffenheim to a Champions League place, and it's no surprise that such form has attracted interest.

And the report suggests that German giants Bayern Munich are also keen on the towering striker as they look to further strengthen their squad.

Meanwhile, one possible outgoing at St James's Park could be that of Matz Sels.

Reports in Belgium suggest that the stopper - who was recently named in his country's preliminary World Cup squad - could be set for a permanent switch to Anderlecht having impressed during a loan spell there this season.

Het Laatste Nieuws claim that Anderlecht have a verbal agreement in place with Sels over a five-year contract, and now just need to agree a fee with Newcastle.

It's still all quiet at the Stadium of Light, as new owner Stewart Donald focuses his attentions on finding a new manager.

Here's the rest of the news hitting the back pages today:

18-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt is interesting Pep Guardiola with the Spaniard considering a move for the Ajax man (Guardian)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning on taking a break from football if he is sacked by the Londoners (Telegraph)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is eyeing up a loan swoop for Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn (Daily Express)

Manchester United will listen to offers for out-of-favour attacker Anthony Martial, but would prefer not to sell him to a club in England (Mail)

Unai Emery's say over transfers will be limited when he is unveiled as Arsenal manager (Mirror)

Emery could be set to lose Danny Welbeck with the striker interesting Turkish side Besiktas (Fotospor)