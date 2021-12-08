Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Ajax’s cheeky Toon message

Marc Overmars had been a name that was touted around as a potential sporting director at Newcastle United.

Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Reports at the time suggested that Overmars may be interested in a role on Tyneside, however, he has put an end to any speculation surrounding his future after signing a contract extension with the Eredivisie side.

The new deal will keep Overmars in Amsterdam until 2026 and was announced alongside a video with the caption ‘stop calling Marc’.

Many believe this could be a subtle dig at Newcastle and their attempts to get a sporting director signed up.

Palace and Toon duel over Wolves defender

Yet another name to be linked with Newcastle United is Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Ait-Nouri only joined Wolves permanently this summer, having impressed on-loan last campaign, however, reports from French site Jeunes Footeux, suggest that Newcastle United could be preparing to move for the left-back.

However, if they are to make a move, then they will have to fend off competition from Crystal Palace in order to secure his signature.

Patrick Vieiria’s squad has just one recognised left-back in Tyrick Mitchell and could look to Ait-Nouri to add quality to their defence.

It will reportedly take a fee above £20m in order to lure Ait-Nouri from Molineux.

Everton ‘initiate talks’ with Toon target

Calciomercato are reporting that Everton have ‘initiated talks’ with Aaron Ramsey’s representatives over the possibility of a move for the Welshman in January.

Ramsey currently plays for Juventus, however, it is widely believed that he will be allowed to leave the Old Lady in January should a club come in for him.

The news that Everton may look to add Ramsey to their ranks will come as a blow to Newcastle United who had been linked with the midfielder.

Leeds United are another club that have been linked with a move for the midfielder with an intriguing three-way battle looking set to commence.

