Newcastle set to battle Crystal Palace for signing of Wolves ace as ex-Arsenal man signs new contract, quashing rumours of a move to St James’s Park
A fresh name has been linked with a move to St James’s Park - but they face competition if they want to land his signature.
Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Ajax’s cheeky Toon message
Marc Overmars had been a name that was touted around as a potential sporting director at Newcastle United.
Reports at the time suggested that Overmars may be interested in a role on Tyneside, however, he has put an end to any speculation surrounding his future after signing a contract extension with the Eredivisie side.
The new deal will keep Overmars in Amsterdam until 2026 and was announced alongside a video with the caption ‘stop calling Marc’.
Many believe this could be a subtle dig at Newcastle and their attempts to get a sporting director signed up.
Palace and Toon duel over Wolves defender
Yet another name to be linked with Newcastle United is Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Ait-Nouri only joined Wolves permanently this summer, having impressed on-loan last campaign, however, reports from French site Jeunes Footeux, suggest that Newcastle United could be preparing to move for the left-back.
However, if they are to make a move, then they will have to fend off competition from Crystal Palace in order to secure his signature.
Patrick Vieiria’s squad has just one recognised left-back in Tyrick Mitchell and could look to Ait-Nouri to add quality to their defence.
It will reportedly take a fee above £20m in order to lure Ait-Nouri from Molineux.
Everton ‘initiate talks’ with Toon target
Calciomercato are reporting that Everton have ‘initiated talks’ with Aaron Ramsey’s representatives over the possibility of a move for the Welshman in January.
Ramsey currently plays for Juventus, however, it is widely believed that he will be allowed to leave the Old Lady in January should a club come in for him.
The news that Everton may look to add Ramsey to their ranks will come as a blow to Newcastle United who had been linked with the midfielder.
Leeds United are another club that have been linked with a move for the midfielder with an intriguing three-way battle looking set to commence.