Newcastle set to host VAR trial for Arsenal game

VAR is set to be trialled at St James's Park against Arsenal – but it won't influence the referee.

The Premier League opted against introducing video assistant referee technology, used at the World Cup this summer, earlier this year.

However, the system, which is used in Spain and Italy, will be tested in five 3pm top-flight games on September 15.

Newcastle United's home game against Arsenal is one of those fixtures.

VAR officials, based at Stockley Park, near Heathrow, will not be in contact with the match referee.

And any decisions made at the VAR hub will not be communicated to the official, who is yet to be announced.

If this and future trials are successful, the Premier League could introduce VAR technology next season.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited will report back their findings to the league later this year.