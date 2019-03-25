Newcastle set to miss out on £16m star, Manchester United eye record defender deal, Liverpool chase Slovakian ace plus updates on Arsenal and Chelsea - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United look set to miss out on Salomon Rondon next season as owner Mike Ashley is unlikely to sanction a £16.5m transfer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen. (Calciomercato)

The Red Devils have been told by Leicester City it will take a record-breaking fee to sign Harry Maguire. (Daily Star)

However, another report suggest Man Utd have turned their attentions towards Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey in a £10m deal. (The Sun)

Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Manchester United target and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. (TEAMTalk)

Chelsea face an increased battle to keep hold of Callum Hudson-Odoi with Manchester United joining Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the race to sign him. (Daily Mail)

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is deciding whether to cut his loses with Naby Keita by allowing him to leave at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Arsenal are planning a shock move for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Gunners scouts were also believed to be in attendance for Italy v Finland, scouting Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, linked with Chelsea in January. (Metro)