Newcastle set to swoop for £4.5m defender after Liverpool fail to seal deal - reports

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on a deal for Frankfurt defender Jetro Willems.

Rafa Benitez has made no secret of his desire to add extra defensive options to his squad in January, with full-back a particular concern.

And the Daily Mail now report that Willems is one name being eyed by the Magpies as the winter transfer window prepares to open in just over a week.

Willems is a left-back by trade and, with full international caps for the Netherlands, would offer Benitez plenty of experience.

The 27-year-old joined the German side from PSV in 2017 for a fee believed to be in the region of £4.5million, and the report claims that Frankfurt could part with Willems if they receive a fee higher than that which they paid.

During his time at PSV, Willems was pursed by Liverpool - but the Reds failed to seal a deal for the prospect.

If Newcastle are now to tempt the full-back to the Premier League, then they will have to overcome competition from Roma - who are also thought to be keen on ex-Sunderland left-back Patrick Van Aanholt.

The Magpies have previously been linked with a move for Willems, after he was spotted at St James's Park.