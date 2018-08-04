Newcastle slump to 1-0 Augsburg defeat - but Salomon Rondon deal could be back on

Newcastle United’s pre-season campaign ended in defeat.

Augsburg won 1-0 at St James’s Park this afternoon thanks to a second-half goal from Michael Gregoritsch.

Newcastle dominated the game, but they couldn’t take their chances.

United manager Rafa Benitez had left Dwight Gayle out of his squad after talks re-started with West Bromwich Albion over a swap loan deal for Salomon Rondon.

In his absence, Benitez fielded Joselu up front.

Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu were denied in the first half by Augsburg goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

Action from St James's Park

Benitez lost Mohamed Diame to injury in the 29th minute and sent on Ki Sung-yueng.

Ayoze Perez shot wide after the break before an unmarked Gregoritsch, at the far post, headed Augsburg ahead in the 61st minute.

Newcastle pressed for an equaliser, but they couldn’t get a breakthrough in front of a 21,331 crowd at St James’s Park.

United open their Premier League campaign with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.