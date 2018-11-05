Newcastle star eyed by Championship clubs, Manchester United striker in line for shock return, Arsenal ace targeted by Barcelona. Updates on: Liverpool, Chelsea - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was eyed by Sheffield United and Aston Villa before his January move to the Magpies. The Slovakian become an instant fans favourite at St James’s Park – collecting his fourth clean sheet of the season on Saturday as the club secured their first win at the 11th attempt. (HITC)

Manchester United's plans to offer new contracts to David de Gea and Anthony Martial are being hampered by the £400,000 weekly wage they gave Alexis Sanchez in January. (Various)

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, could return to AC Milan on a six-month deal. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona have reopened talks with Chelsea over Brazil Willian after witnessing three offers turned down by the Blues in January. (La Sexta)

Chelsea target Joao Felix has been offered a new contract by Benfica which would see a £105million buyout clause inserted. (Daily Mirror)

Thorgan Hazard midfielder says brother Eden will not leave Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in January. (HLN)

Arsenal's and Chelsea's David Luiz is a target for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton are interested in Leeds forward Kemar Roofe. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has dismissed concerns about his contract situation, insisting he is "happy" at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham are reportedly lining up a surprise move to land former Arsenal winger Gervinho in January. The 31-year-old currently plays for Parma in Serie A. (Calciomercato)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo says he misses playing alongside former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney. Rooney has just finished his first MLS season with DC United.(Daily Express)