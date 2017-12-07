Newcastle staying positive as they look forward to Leicester clash

Matt Ritchie says Newcastle United are staying positive in their bad spell.

The Magpies have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games to slip closer to the relegation zone.

Defeat at Chelsea on saturday left them 15th ahead of a crunch home clash with leicester City at St James’s Park this weekend.

Ritchie said: “We have had tough games, as every game in the Premier League is, but we’ll be looking for three points.

“We will be working through the week ahead of a tough weekend. In this Premier League, it is all about how you react to defeats and stay positive. We will continue to work, and get better week in, week out.

“Hopefully it can be positive. The results haven’t been great of late, and everybody knows that but we’re looking to get back on track.”

“Most important is the present moment, three points is the most important thing on Saturday.

“We always need the support of the fans behind us. We need the support of the fans and the players get that feeling too.

“Hopefully that can be the case on Saturday.”

On losing to Premier League champions Chelsea at the weekend, Ritchie added to NUFCTV: “They are a very good side, great individual players.

“Obviously, we are in the Premier League and want to compete with everyone and in this league, it is about how you react to defeats. Make sure you stay positive and continue to work.

“Leicester have picked up of late and seemed to have found their way under a new manager. It’s a tough game but one we are really looking forward to.”