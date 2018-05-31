Newcastle stopper Freddie Woodman eyes up tournament glory with England

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is targeting more international success with England under-21s.

Woodman, who was part of the England U20 side who lifted the World Cup last summer, is hoping his success on international duty can continue as England take part in the Toulon Tournament.

The Three Lions have been victorious in the last two editions of the competition and the stopper is keen to pick up a third trophy.

Speaking to TheFA.com, Woodman said: "We're here to win it.

“England have won it the last two times and this squad, we like winning trophies, so we've come here with the aim of winning again."

It's been a mixed start to the tournament for Aidy Boothroyd's side who followed up an opening game victory over China with a draw against Mexico.

That leaves England needing to beat Qatar in their final game to overtake Mexico, while they will also have to drastically improve their goal difference if they want to reach the semi-final.

And Woodman hopes the side can take lessons from the draw with the Mexicans into the decider.

"It was a very difficult game," he admitted

"It's always hard playing against Mexico having played against them before twice.

"They're a good pressing side, but I felt we were the better team and had the better chances so we were a little bit disappointed, but we'll carry on in the next game."

A number of new faces have teamed up with the Young Lions while some players with senior experience have also dropped down into the squad.

And while these fresh characters could have upset the squad balance, Woodman feels the side have dealt with it well.

He added: "It's a new group with some new players making their debuts which is always good.

"We've also got some more experienced players like [Lewis] Cooky and Tammy [Abraham] who have been in the senior team, so it's a different group to what we've been used to but as a team we've handled it all very well."