Newcastle stopper Matz Sels included in Belgium's preliminary World Cup squad

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels could be heading to the World Cup this summer after being included in Belgium's preliminary World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Anderlecht after falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez, and made 35 appearances for the club as they finished second in Belgium's top division.

And now Sels could be set to jet to Russia with Belgium's national side after Roberto Martinez named the stopper in his 28-man preliminary squad for the World Cup.

Martinez will use the slightly bigger squad to help prepare for the tournament before whittling his squad down to 23 players on June 4.

Sels will be competing with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg and ex-Sunderland keeper Simon Mingolet for a place on the plane, with one of the quartet set to miss out.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland loanee Adnan Januzaj - now at Real Sociedad - has also been included in the squad.

The Red Devils will face England, Panama and Tunisia in the group stages of the tournament, with warm-up fixtures against Costa Rica, Egpyt and Portugal also planned.