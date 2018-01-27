Newcastle striker hunt latest as Sunderland target Championship keepers; Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham make headlines

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.

As well as attacking additions, the Black Cats are also looking to bolster their goalkeeping department before Wednesday's 11pm deadline.

And former Hartlepool United stopper Konstantopoulos is the latest name in the frame.

Sunderland have already made an enquiry for Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Leeds will not let the 34-year-old leave unless they secure a replacement, but there is confidence that a deal can be done.

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez fears that Newcastle United’s search for a striker will go to the wire.

The club has had two bids for Nicolai Jorgensen rejected by Feyenoord and Newcastle are considering whether to table an improved bid for the 27-year-old.

Here's a round-up of the days other rumours:

Real Madrid want Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and have made an approach for the Tottenham boss. (Mail)

Spurs are close to completing a £21.9m deal to sign Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old Brazil winger Lucas Moura. (RMC Sport - in French)

Manchester City have agreed a club-record £57m deal to sign Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old French centre-back Aymeric Laporte. (Guardian)

Real Madrid are planning to buy Chelsea's 27-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard, Tottenham's 24-year-old England striker Harry Kane and Manchester United's 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David de Gea this summer. (Mail)

Arsenal have made a part-exchange bid of £10m plus 32-year-old France right-back Mathieu Debuchy for West Brom's 30-year-old Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans. (Star)

The Gunners will have to bid over £25m if they want to sign Evans from the Baggies. (Sun)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew says clubs interested in Evans will get a "nicer" response if they get in touch at the weekend rather than making contact closer to transfer deadline day on Wednesday. (Telegraph)

Newcastle have had a new £15m bid rejected for Feyenoord's 27-year-old Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen. (Sky Sports)

The Dutch club have told the Magpies they will have to pay at least 25m euros (£21.9m) to sign the Dane. (Northern Echo)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be sold to a Premier League club. Brighton are understood to have already made a bid for the 23-year-old Serbia striker. (Telegraph)

West Ham manager David Moyes will try to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney, 29, if he fails to get Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge, 28. (Sun)