Newcastle striker linked with Spanish switch, Sunderland eye Scottish goalkeeper; Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool hit the headlines

Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez could be on the move - according to reports in Spain.

The 24-year-old netted 10 times in all competitions as he finished the season as Newcastle's top scorer, and that form might have attracted some interest.

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims that La Liga side Real Betis are interested in landing the striker as they look to add some depth to their front-line.

But with Perez under contract until 2021, a sizeable fee could be required to prise the former Tenerife striker from St James's Park.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been linked with a swoop for Dunfermline goalkeeper Lee Robinson.

The Scottish Sun reports that the Black Cats are keen on the 31-year-old as they prepare for life in League One, although the stopper has only just signed a new one-year deal at East End Park.

Formerly of Rangers, Robinson has made over 180 career appearances and could help Sunderland fix the goalkeeping problems which plagued much of last season.

Here's the rest of the news hitting the headlines today:

Liverpool are keen on a move for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after the 40-year-old left Juventus this week, although they may face competition from Manchester City (Sun)

Arsenal look set to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager (Telegraph)

One departure from the Emirates Stadium could be Aaron Ramsey who might be sold if he fails to agree a new contract (Sun)

Juventus are keen on signing Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who played for the club between 2014 and 2016 (Independent)

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro (La Stampa)

Chelsea will refuse Borussia Dortmund permission to sign Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal - but they would be open to the German side signing Morata (Mirror)

Leicester are set to sign Porto defender Ricardo Pereira after a fee starting at £17.5million was agreed for the 24-year-old (A Bola)