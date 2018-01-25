Search

Newcastle striker reveals his goal after making loan switch

Newcastle United's Lewis McNall feels he's ready to make the step up to senior football.

The teenager made his debut for loan club Gateshead this week.

McNall – whose father Keith played up front for the Tynesiders – came off the bench in Tuesday night's 1-1 National League draw against Woking at the International Stadium.

And the striker – who scored 28 goals in 36 games for United at youth level – is keen to get up and running.

Asked about his debut, McNall said: "Difficult. Obviously, Under-23 football's a lot different. It's a lot more physical (in the National League).

"I'm getting used to the surroundings and the physicality, and I think I should cope better in the weeks to come.

"I'm an out-and-out striker. I'd say main threat is when I'm in and around the box. I love scoring goals. That's what I thrive on.

"I've scored quite a few goals for the youth team, so hopefully I can take that into senior football."

Gateshead are managed by former Newcastle utility player Steve Watson, who made his senior debut aged 16.

"He knows what it's like to be a young player," said McNall.

"He was one of the youngest players ever to play for Newcastle. He'll help me a lot, and it'll be all good in my development."

McNall admits he has "big boots to fill" at Gateshead.

The 18-year-old said: "My dad used to play (for Gateshead) – he's tells me he's a club legend! When we heard about the offer, he said I had big boots to fill.

"I'm excited to be here, and I just want to get going and score a few goals."

Click on the video above for an interview with Lewis McNall courtesy of Gateshead FC