Newcastle striker seals loan move - after only learning of interest this morning

Newcastle United striker Luke Charman has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan deal.

And it's proved to be a quick transition for the forward, who only learned of Stanley's interest this morning.

Charman becomes the second Newcastle player to move to the Wham Stadium today, following Dan Barlaser in joining the ambitious League One side.

Having netted three goals already for the Magpies' under-23 side this campaign, the 20-year-old is hoping to continue finding the net and is keen to prove his worth on what will be his first stint away from St James's Park.

“I’m excited,” he admitted, speaking to Accrington's official website.

“I’m a bit shocked because it’s come a bit out of the blue as I only found out this morning, but I’m very excited.

“I’m hoping that I can score plenty of goals, help the team to do well, and try to make a name for myself.

“I am someone who’s going to work hard for the team, do a lot of running and put a shift in.”

While a loan move is unfamiliar territory for Charman, he will be helped by having at least one familiar face alongside him.

And he claimed that Barlaser has already been in touch with him ahead of his move to Lancashire.

“[Daniel] is one of my good friends,” he added.

“I think it will help me having at least one person there that I know.

“He’s already been in touch to tell me that the lads are really sound.”

Charman cannot feature for Stanley in their League Two clash with Scunthorpe United tomorrow, but could feature against Burton Albion on September 8.