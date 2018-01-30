Newcastle striker search update as rivals strengthen, Sunderland eye Liverpool man, Leeds, Chelsea, Spurs make headlines

Newcastle United and Sunderland are both pushing to add players to their squad in key areas ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Sunderland are set to sign Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria on loan until the end of the season, according to a report today.

The Sun claims that Chris Coleman has agreed a deal to take the 20-year-old midfielder to the Stadium of Light.

Coleman’s main priorities, however, still remain a striker and a goalkeeper. Reports in Argentina claim Leeds are trying to sign Arsenal shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, who has been on loan at Getafe.

That would free up Sunderland to complete a deal for Leeds No 2 Andy Lonergan.

As for Newcastle, they must watch on as their relegation rivals all continue to strengthen.

West Brom, having pipped the Magpies to the signing of Daniel Sturridge, are now reported to be keen on Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle, who is also wanted by West Ham, while Crystal Palace, Swansea and Brighton have all been linked with big-money moves.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are still desperately seeking a striker and have been made favourites to land Everton frontman Sandro Ramieres by bookmakers.

Elsewhere, with the clock ticking on the transfer deadline, here’s a list of some of the other stories making the headlines:

Tottenham would only let striker Fernando Llorente join Chelsea if they made a significant profit on the £14m they paid Swansea to sign the Spaniard in September. (Evening Standard)

Brazil forward Neymar joined French giants Paris St-Germain from Barcelona in the summer but La Liga president Javier Tebas says he “would like” the 25-year-old, who has been linked with Real Madrid, to return to Spanish football. (Marca)

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has reiterated that France winger Thomas Lemar, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, will not be sold in the January transfer window. (Liverpool Echo via RMC)

Championship leaders Wolves are trying to bring DR Congo striker Benik Afobe, 24, back to the club in a loan deal from Bournemouth. (Express & Star)

Chelsea will refuse any bid from Manchester City for 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard - even if Pep Guardiola’s side offer to break the world record transfer fee of £200m. (Telegraph)

The Blues are targeting Tottenham’s Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, if they cannot sign Arsenal’s 31-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud. (Sun)

Chelsea’s Brazil defender David Luiz, 30, is a potential makeweight in bringing Giroud to Stamford Bridge. (Star)

Juventus are confident they will be able to sign 24-year-old Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract in the summer, on a free transfer. (Mail)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has told Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen he should go out on loan in a bid to revive his career at Goodison Park. The 24-year-old only joined the Toffees in the summer but has not played a Premier League game since September. (Star)

Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa has passed his medical at Sevilla. The 28-year-old Spaniard is set to join the La Liga side on loan until the end of the season. (Marca - in Spanish)

Manager Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are still looking to bring in Getafe’s Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, 31, and Lille’s 24-year-old French defender Ibrahim Amadou. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are close to signing England Under-21 winger Jack Harrison from New York City for a fee of about £4m. He will then move to Championship side Middlesbrough on loan. (Mail)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made a bid for Nottingham Forest centre-half Joe Worrall, 21, worth up to £10m. (Sun)