Newcastle striker tipped to make big impact at Blackpool - and he could face Sunderland next week

Elias Sorensen has been backed to be make a big impact at Blackpool - and he could face Sunderland next week.

The highly-rated Newcastle United youngster was in demand in January with several Football League clubs chasing his loan signature.

Blackpool won the race, on a loan deal until the end of the season, and manager Terry McPhillips believes Sorensen can help drive the club forward.

The 19-year-old made his Blackpool debut last Tuesday as a 58th minute substitute in the 2-2 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Blackpool travel to the Stadium of Light next Tuesday and Jack Ross will be wary of the threat posed by Sorensen.

McPhillips has signed four young players on loan in recent weeks believing going with youth players is the right thing to do.

He added: "Elias and Nya (fellow debutant) showed their enthusiasm the other night and these two young lads are desperate to play league football, hence why they’ve come.

"Yes, Under-23 football is different to league football – it’s a bit tippy, tappy and all that – but I really do believe that these lads are the right types that are going to make an impact.

"It’s exciting," he told the Blackpool Gazette.

Sorensen earned this loan move after an impressive season with Newcastle's U23 side scoring 19 goals.

Blackpool is the same club that Sean Longstaff was on loan at last season playing 42 times scoring 8 goals. A few weeks ago Sorensen spoke about his ambition of following in his footsteps.

"I see Sean getting a few games in the Premier League now, and he went away to Blackpool and Kilmarnock, so a few loan spells for him worked very well.

“I spoke to him about it (this move), and he liked it when he was here. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well.

“I’m excited to see what it brings. Hopefully, I can get a few games in League One and show what I’m capable of.”

Blackpool have three games within the space of a week coming up including a visit to the Stadium of Light next Tuesday.