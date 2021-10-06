Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Bid submitted for Turkish ‘keeper

Reports in Turkey have revealed an apparent £14m bid from Newcastle for one of the country’s most promising players.

Newcastle United-linked Altay Bayindir of Fenerbahce paying against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

A Spor are reporting that Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is the subject of this bid from Newcastle.

The 23 year-old currently plays for Fenerbahce and has made 12 appearances so far this campaign, keeping four clean sheets.

Bayindir has represented Turkey twice and was in the squad during their disastrous Euro 2020 outing in the summer.

The reports also suggest that Bayindir has been linked with a move to the Premier League before and was hot on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar last summer when Jose Mourinho wanted to provide some competition for Hugo Lloris.

With his contract reportedly expiring in 2023, a summer move may be on the horizon as Fenerbahce may not want to risk losing Bayindir on a free transfer.

Newcastle still interested in Swedish star

Jens Cajuste had been linked with a move to Tyneside in the summer and Newcastle had reportedly submitted bids for the midfielder, but his club FC Midtjylland would not sanction a move.

Last season in the Champions League, only Lionel Messi completed more dribbles than Cajuste - an eye-catching statistic to say the least.

Leeds United were also interested in bringing the midfielder to the Premier League during the summer but, once again, the Danish side refused to sell the Swedish international.

It’s reported that both teams will need to up their bids to north of £12m if they want to prise Cajuste away from FC Midtjylland.

Scouting missions in Portugal

Newcastle's 'representatives’ have been reportedly spotted scouting in Portugal as the club prepare to make moves in the January transfer window.

According to reports in O Jogo the recent clash between Porto and Pacos Ferreira had been observed by Newcastle United scouts.

Former Real Madrid player Pepe started for Porto, although it was unlikely their scouting mission revolved around him.

Who the target of this mission was is yet to be determined, however, these reports do indicate that there may be some incomings in January.

