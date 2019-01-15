Newcastle suffer DOUBLE injury blow in FA Cup tie

Rafa Benitez has lost two defenders to injuries at Ewood Park tonight.

Jamaal Lascelles came on for Ciaran Clark at the break after he suffered a first-half injury against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup third-round replay.

But Lascelles pulled up soon after coming on, and lasted just 10 minutes.

And Benitez, United's manager, had to replace Lascelles with Isaac Hayden in a second enforced change.

Lascelles left the field with the game level at 2-2.

Sean Longstaff and Callum Roberts gave Newcastle a two-goal lead, but Blackburn netted twice before the break.