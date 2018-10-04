Newcastle summer signing drops Man United selection hint

Rafa Benitez is set to get a double boost ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford.

Benitez was without defensive pair Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett for last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Leicester City.

Speaking after the game, Benitez was hopeful that they would be fit for Saturday's game against Manchester United.

“They’re light injuries, so not long," said Benitez. "They’re not very bad. We preferred to go with players who were fully fit. That’s it.”

Fernandez, signed from Swansea City in the summer, tweeted "next stop Manchester United away" today.

Dummett, meanwhile, has been called up for Wales' friendly against Spain on October 11 and the October 16 UEFA Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland five days later.