Newcastle swoop for striker as Sunderland flop leaves on trial; Liverpool, Real Madrid and Arsenal also make headlines

Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell has gone on trial at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

The midfielder, who earns £70,000 a week at Sunderland, has no future on Wearside.

We revealed last week the Black Cats offered to tear up his deal over two weeks ago in order to free up room on the wage bill but he wouldn’t be in line for a pay-out.

In a follow-up interview, Rodwell said he is prepared to leave Sunderland but will not walk away from the last 18-months of his contract.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have had a £12million bid for Nicolai Jorgensen turned down, according to reports in Holland.

The 21-year-old lifted the Dutch title with Feyenoord last year.

Here’s the rest of today’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from £48.3m to £50.9m. (Bild - in German)

German football expert Raphael Honigstein believes Arsenal’s pursuit of Aubameyang rests on the German club being able to take the Gunners’ 31-year-old striker Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Arsenal are also keen to sign West Brom central defender Jonny Evans. The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international is refusing to sign a new deal at The Hawthorns. (Mirror)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is looking to sign Corinthians midfielder Maycon. The 20-year-old Brazilian is available for about £9m. (Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Sun)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is among the candidates to be the next Australia boss. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester City are considering approaches for France centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 23, of Athletic Bilbao, and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Fred, 24. (Guardian)

Raheem Sterling will become the latest Manchester City player to be given a new long-term deal. The 23-year-old’s England forward’s new contract will be worth almost £275,000 a week. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are again keen to sign Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27. The Spanish club are also reportedly interested in Chelsea’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25. (Marca)

Liverpool have entered talks to sign Gremio forward Luan, 24. The Brazil international has a £16m release clause in his contract. (Yahoo Sport)