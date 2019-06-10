Newcastle takeover latest as Sheikh Khaled issues NEW statement | Dutch star told to snub Liverpool | Manchester United told to pay £60m for full-back | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Bin Zayed Group has insisted their takeover bid at Newcastle United is continuing to progress after issuing a short an “all good” statement. (Chronicle)

Meanwhile, The Magpies are still yet to discuss a Plan B in light that Rafa Benitez refuses to sign a new contract ahead of next season. (Northern Echo)

Marseille have offered midfielder Morgan Sanson to Newcastle, though West Ham are the first to open talks over a rumoured €35m fee. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United witnessed a £40m bid for Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Eagles value him around £60m. (Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to offload Paul Pogba and is considering Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Monaco's Youri Tielemans as replacements. (Evening Standard)

The Red Devils' close rivals Manchester City have upped their pursuit to sign Benfica forward Joao Felix, offered a contract worth £26m. (Record)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Matthijs de Ligt to snub the likes of Barcelona, Man United and Liverpool to join him at Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has held talks with Paris-Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Menuier over a possible reunion at the Emirates this summer, (Daily Express)

The Gunners are also weighing up a bid for former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout but must act quick as he has begun talks with Napoli. (L'Equipe)

Emery is also keen on a deal for Saint Etienne defender William Saliba, though the French want him loaned back for a season as apart of any transfer agreement. (Football.London)

Tottenham Hotspur will go after Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon this summer, and it is believed the 19-year-old favours a switch to White Hart Lane. (Football.London)

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Bayern Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as they wait on a decision over a potential transfer ban standing. (Daily Mail)

And with Maurizio Sarri expected to leave Stamford Bridge, the playing staff at Chelsea want Derby boss Frank Lampard to succeed the Italian. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City will continue talks with Luton Town over full-back James Justin this week as they continue to hold off competition from Aston Villa. (Daily Mail)