Newcastle target £20m Premier League striker in deadline day push

Newcastle United are hoping to tie up a deadline day deal for Islam Slimani,.

The Leicester City striker is available for transfer this month.

And the Gazette reported earlier this month that Slimani was "high" on the club's shortlist.

However, Claude Puel is reluctant to loan Slimani, signed from Sporting Lisbon for £28million in the summer of 2016, to a Premier League club.

The 29-year-old would cost around £20million, though Leicester may be prepared to loan him with an obligation to buy.

United's move for Slimani comes after Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge chose to join West Bromwich Albion on loan. The club also failed to meet Feyenoord's £20million valuation for Nicolai Jorgensen.

–