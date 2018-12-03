Newcastle target 'free to leave', Liverpool and Manchester United battle for midfielder, Chelsea eye striker reunion, Arsenal star set to leave - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

West Bromwich Albion will listen to loan offers for 21-year-old winger Oliver Burke, who was linked Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur last month. (Express & Star)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil could be set for a summer move to Inter Milan, despite recently agreed a new deal with the Gunners in January. (The Sun)

Chelsea are considering recalling Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa with a busy a Christmas and European schedule to ponder in the coming months. (Sunday People)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho launched a scathing attack on Paul Pogba, calling the Frenchman "a virus" following the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday evening. (Daily Record)

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who is believed to be a target for Liverpool, is reportedly looking to sign a new deal at the Serie A club. (Calciomercato)

Everton manager Marco Silva insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not apologise for running on to the pitch in exuberant celebration of his side's late winner in the Merseyside derby. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United midfielder Fred, who signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52million in the summer, is frustrated by a lack of game time after being left out by Brazil last month. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen on signing Birmingham City's 15-year-old starlet Romello Mitchell. (The Sun)

Sheffield United are lining up an ambitious move for Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe on loan. The 36-year-old hasn't featured in Eddie Howe's plans, featuring just seven times this campaign. (The Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira says that Unai Emery's half-time team talk inspired the North London derby victory over rivals Tottenham. (ESPN)

Stoke City have slashed a £50million price tag on goalkeeper Jack Butland with Premier League eyeing a move for the England international. (Bristol Live)

Leeds United and Aston Villa face an anxious wait in their efforts to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton,with any potential deal resting on Nick Pope's comeback from injury. (The Sun)

UEFA are poised to introduce VAR in the knockout stages of this season's Champions League. (Various)