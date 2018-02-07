Newcastle target Nicolai Jorgensen open to summer move

Newcastle United target Nicolai Jorgensen is open to summer move, according to his agent.

The club had a £15million bid for the striker turned down by Feyenoord in last month's transfer window.

Jorgensen was manager Rafa Benitez's No 1 January target – and United could return for him in the summer.

Mikkel Nissen, Jorgensen's agent, has spoken to Ekstra Bladet about Newcastle's interest in the 27-year-old.

"Newcastle would really like him and did a lot to make it happen, but Feyenoord is at Jorgensen until summer," said Nissen. “I can confirm that Newcastle specifically wanted to have him, and did a lot to make it successful.

“There were also other Premier League clubs in play, but Newcastle was the most daring. Feyenoord were against it.

“They just did not want to sell him in this transfer window and will first look at it this summer.

“That Nicolai is so important to them that they have that stance, says everything about how much they value him. It's pleasing, but also deserved.

“But now he’s ready to take the next step. It’s always a balance to find the right time to go on, but I think we’ll find a solution this summer. Feyenoord will have also had time to look for a replacement.”