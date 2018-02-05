Newcastle target Nicolai Jorgensen talks about his 'dream' move to England

Nicolai Jorgesen is "dreaming" of a move to the Premier League.

The Feyenoord striker was a target for Newcastle United in last month's transfer window.

Newcastle had a £15million bid for the 27-year-old turned down in the final days of the window.

Jorgesen spoke to journalists in Holland about his future after Feyenoord's 1-0 defeat to VVV-Venlo yesterday.

“It was more of a matter for my agent and the club," said the Denmark international. “You hear a lot, you try to focus, but you're also a little bit confused.

“As long as I'm here, I give everything. I'm happy here. I'm proud to play for Feyenoord. When the day comes (to leave), it's the right time.

“It's a dream for every footballer to play in the Premier League, and if I keep working hard, there will be a club.

“I can compete in another league, and I think I'm ready for that next step, but, for now, I'm at Feyenoord.”