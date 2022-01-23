Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Zapata ‘wants to join’

Reports from the Express state that Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is interested in a move to Newcastle this month.

Newcastle reportedly want the Colombian on a loan deal until the end of the season with an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.

It could cost the Magpies in the region of £8m for a loan fee this season but the Serie A side are reluctant to see their striker, who has 65 goals in 118 league appearances or the club, leave this window.

This is a familiar story for Newcastle this window with their pursuit of Diego Carlos slowing, despite the player’s reported interest in moving to the Premier League.

Bissouma talks

Newcastle United could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli this month (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have reportedly reopened discussions to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma had been linked with Newcastle early in the window, however, his £50m price tag may have deterred bids for the Mali international.

However, Newcastle are believed to have returned to the table with a view to completing a transfer for Bissouma this month and thus, pipping rivals Aston Villa who are willing to wait until summer to move for the midfielder.

Bissouma is currently away at the African Cup of Nations with his national team but has been in solid form for the Seagulls this season, completing all but three of his 14 Premier League starts.

Lingard or Alli?

Newcastle remain focused on their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard with the two clubs locked in talks over a deal for the 29-year-old.

Both a permanent and loan deals are being discussed with the clubs preferring to strike an agreement over a permanent transfer, however, Lingard reportedly prefers a loan move, allowing him to assess his options when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

If an agreement fails to be met, then, according to the Daily Mail, Newcastle will turn their attention towards a move for Dele Alli.

Alli would be interested in a move to St James’s Park and has reportedly been convinced by former teammate Kieran Trippier about the merits of a move to the north east.

