Newcastle transfer latest: £2m defender bid knocked back as Benitez continues signing search

Newcastle United have seen a £2m bid for Stoke City left-back Erik Pieters rejected, according to reports.

The Stoke Sentinel report that the Magpies submitted the £2m offer for the Dutch defender late on in the window, but the bid was quickly dismissed by Gary Rowett's side.

Newcastle have seen a 2m bid rejected

Stoke, who themselves are keen on signing another full-back to challenge Pieters, viewed the bid as 'cheeky' and gave it no serious consideration.

LIVE: Newcastle United transfer latest as Premier League rivals seal deals

The 29-year-old joined the Potters in 2013 and has gone on to make just shy of 200 appearances for the club, where he is viewed as a key part of the side looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Pieters also has 18 caps for the Netherlands and would have added some experience to Newcastle's backline.

MORE: Last-ditch loan deal link for Benitez

Rafa Benitez has been searching for a left-back to challenge Paul Dummett, but has so far been frustrated in his quest to bring in further reinforcements.

He does, however, look set to seal the signing of Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez who is on Tyneside ahead of completing a £6m switch.