Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing the England international until the end of the season, yet it’s believed the Magpies have offered a lower sum than what United require.

According to TalkSport, Lingard will be able to leave Old Trafford on loan but only for the right price.

The 29-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances this season and hardly featured under Ralf Rangnick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Lingard playing for Manchester United.

West Ham have also been linked with a move for Lingard this month, after the midfielder impressed during a loan spell at the London Stadium last season.

Competition for Diego Carlos

Another player on Newcastle’s radar is Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

The 28-year-old has asked to leave the Spanish club, with the Magpies in talks to sign him.

Yet according to Sky Sports, another Premier League club are interested in Carlos and have made a bid for the Brazilian centre-back.

It’s been reported the unnamed club have matched Newcastle's £30million bid, while there is also an offer from a team in Italy.

Carroll still training with Reading

Finally, former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll is still training with Reading, despite not being registered to play for the Royals.

Carroll’s two-month contract at the Madejski Stadium has expired, meaning the 33-year-old is now weighing up his options.

Two Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Carroll – including Newcastle’s relegation rivals Burnley

The Clarets are looking for a replacement up front after selling Chris Wood to the Magpies.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.